52,534 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,479,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of MongoDB as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 1.0 %

MDB traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.15. 2,969,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,381. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $225.25 and a one year high of $509.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.