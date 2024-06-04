67,538 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,350,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,467,000 after buying an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,817,000 after buying an additional 31,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $216.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.59 and its 200-day moving average is $229.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.