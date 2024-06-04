8,307 Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 263.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 395,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 287,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ALLETE by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 504,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 266,505 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 231,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,068,000 after buying an additional 130,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after buying an additional 129,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.23. 127,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.79. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALE

ALLETE Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.