86,262 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onsemi Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

