ABCMETA (META) Price Up 7% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $332,533.73 and $2.98 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000332 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

