Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stake Lessened by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,924 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Acadia Healthcare worth $96,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $24,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $6,887,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $68.51. 784,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,209. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -489.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

