Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires Shares of 13,000 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. T-Mobile US makes up 2.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 684,863,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,735,127,037.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,833,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,162,920. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.08. 7,800,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $202.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.05 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.17.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.