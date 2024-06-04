Accuvest Global Advisors Buys New Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $14.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $522.98. 679,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,867. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.28 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.46.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

