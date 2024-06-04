Accuvest Global Advisors Has $333,000 Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in X. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 219,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 66,503 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $2,044,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of X traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

