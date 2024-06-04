Accuvest Global Advisors Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for about 4.3% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.39. 1,829,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

