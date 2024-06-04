Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $322,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 55,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,299,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at $15,185,328.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,145 shares of company stock worth $21,431,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.94.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.94. 1,047,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,771. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.48 and a 200 day moving average of $245.09. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.09 and a fifty-two week high of $348.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

