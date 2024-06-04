Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $703,000 in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Manchester United makes up about 0.7% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 78,684 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 373,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 278,111 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Manchester United by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,169,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 426,040 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Manchester United by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,243,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,982,000 after purchasing an additional 279,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,487,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of MANU stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $17.27. 513,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.64.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.