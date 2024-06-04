Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 490 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Accuvest Global Advisors lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.58 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.