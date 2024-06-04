Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACET shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACET

Adicet Bio Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 418,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,838. The company has a market cap of $118.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 1,441,503 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 833,333 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth $2,906,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 500,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.