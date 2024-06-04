Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Down 12.4% in May

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $65.61. 441,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,339. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

