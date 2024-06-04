Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,454,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,823,148. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

