Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $400,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,890. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

