aelf Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, aelf has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $351.06 million and approximately $14.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000939 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000677 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,722,507 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

