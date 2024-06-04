Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) is Kiltearn Partners LLP’s Largest Position

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group makes up 9.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 2.38% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $121,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,537,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 393,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,558,000 after buying an additional 86,670 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.3 %

AMG traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 239,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,997. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $169.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.23.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

