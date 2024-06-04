Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Down 10.1% in May

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,950,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the April 30th total of 29,980,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Get Affirm alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AFRM

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $28.81. 3,271,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,712,394. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. Affirm has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.