Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Holdings Lowered by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after acquiring an additional 119,636 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,177,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 267,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.75. 42,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.84. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

