Algorand One Day Volume Reaches $33.39 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $33.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00050540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00017493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,172,373,794 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars.

