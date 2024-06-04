Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 973,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ALGN traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.91. 893,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.81. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALGN

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.