ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.40.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.87 on Friday. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.79%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ALLETE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

