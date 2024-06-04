Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$19.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 23.78, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

