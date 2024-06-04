Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,749,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,342,016. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $46.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

