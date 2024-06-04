American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Down 2.1%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. Approximately 79,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 229,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

American Lithium Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$197.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at American Lithium

In other news, Director Andrew William Bowering bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$106,500.00. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

