American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. Research analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
