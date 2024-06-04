American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Update

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 384,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AWR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.13. 180,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in American States Water by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in American States Water by 115.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American States Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

