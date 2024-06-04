American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) PT Raised to $23.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Superconductor

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Superconductor stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $768.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 2.08. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.