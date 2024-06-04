Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 682 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $174.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,376,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,804,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.93 and a 200-day moving average of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.