Analysts Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Price Target at $93.25

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT stock opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60. PJT Partners has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.64.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 27.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 11,553.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,120,000 after acquiring an additional 505,712 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,513,000 after purchasing an additional 317,437 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,387,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 934.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 117,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

