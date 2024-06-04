Analysts Set Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Target Price at C$47.64

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$36.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$33.38 and a twelve month high of C$47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.31.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.5267452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

