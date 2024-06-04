Analyzing Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) and Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Worksport shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 2 2 2 0 2.00 Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Luminar Technologies and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.45, suggesting a potential upside of 179.87%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Worksport.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -721.70% N/A -98.51% Worksport -751.91% -82.97% -57.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Worksport’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $69.78 million 10.15 -$571.27 million ($1.37) -1.16 Worksport $1.53 million 10.20 -$14.93 million ($0.82) -0.74

Worksport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worksport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats Worksport on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Advanced Technologies and Services segment develops application-specific integrated circuits, pixel-based sensors, and advanced lasers. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. It serves its products to automotive accessories, consumer electronics, and residential and commercial HVAC system markets. The company also sells its products through wholesalers, private labels, distributors, and online retail channels, including eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and e-commerce platform hosted on Shopify. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

