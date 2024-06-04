Analyzing RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) & Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO)

Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Free Report) and RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Elcom International has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleOn has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elcom International and RumbleOn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RumbleOn $1.34 billion 0.15 -$215.50 million ($9.92) -0.57

Profitability

Elcom International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleOn.

This table compares Elcom International and RumbleOn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elcom International N/A N/A N/A RumbleOn -15.59% -82.79% -11.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elcom International and RumbleOn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleOn 0 0 3 0 3.00

RumbleOn has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.90%. Given RumbleOn’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleOn is more favorable than Elcom International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of RumbleOn shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of RumbleOn shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RumbleOn beats Elcom International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. It also offers parts, apparel, accessories, finance and insurance products and services, and aftermarket products, as well as repair and maintenance services. The Vehicle Transportation Services segment provides asset-light transportation brokerage services facilitating automobile transportation. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleOn, Inc. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

