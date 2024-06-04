Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($38.44) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.70) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,600 ($20.50) to GBX 3,000 ($38.44) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.03) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.47) to GBX 3,100 ($39.72) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,822.86 ($36.17).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,503 ($32.07) on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,813 ($36.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,398.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,068.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a market capitalization of £30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13,905.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Anglo American news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.49), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($344,356.69). Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

