Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Down 12.3% in May

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,300 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 632,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 30,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 30,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 491,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,998.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 15,009 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,229.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 838,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 55,009 shares of company stock valued at $182,130 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANIX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 69,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,739. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

