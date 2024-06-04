Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 406.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of ANNX stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. 44,551,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,056. Annexon has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annexon will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 78.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Annexon by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Annexon by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

