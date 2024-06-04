Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Now Covered by Rodman & Renshaw

Equities researchers at Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANVS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Annovis Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annovis Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE ANVS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. 88,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.78. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the third quarter worth $2,847,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

