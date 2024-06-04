Anson Capital Inc. Acquires 654 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.01. The stock had a trading volume of 68,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,946. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

