Anson Capital Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Anson Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SGOL stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. 2,208,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,404. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.