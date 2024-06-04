Anson Capital Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

VWO stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,667,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829,432. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.