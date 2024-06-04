Anson Capital Inc. Has $798,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.49. The company had a trading volume of 348,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

