Anson Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Anson Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,428 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

MPW traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. 3,604,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,678,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -27.03%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

