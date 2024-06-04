Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Trading 13.5% Higher

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.30. 167,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 135,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Up 13.5 %

About Antibe Therapeutics

The stock has a market cap of C$15.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

