Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Trading 13.5% Higher

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.30. 167,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 135,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
