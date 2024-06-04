ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PI) Increases Dividend to $1.45 Per Share

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 1.449 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from ANZ Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.44.

ANZ Group Price Performance

ANZ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.