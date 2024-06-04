Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.12. 575,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.96. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.86.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

