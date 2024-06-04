APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $10.44 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after buying an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $77,388,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $366.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.57. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $372.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

