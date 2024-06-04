APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $7.94 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,320,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $2,349,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 452,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.