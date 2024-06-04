APG Asset Management US Inc. Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $393.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $401.02 and its 200 day moving average is $416.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

